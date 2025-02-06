NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Vancouver Canucks

Kevin McGrann of the Toronto Star: With the way the NHL salary cap now looks for the next three seasons, it could mean that Mitch Marner asks for more than Auston Matthews.

Matthews’ first extension was 14.27 percent of the salary cap and his second extension two offseasons ago was 15.07. Marner’s first extension was 13.37 percent of the cap. If Marner went with the same 13.37 percent, it would put him at $12.78 million. It would also be more than William Nylander at $11.5 million and 12.93 percent of the cap.

John Tavares will sign with the Leafs or elsewhere for possibly now in the $8 million range.

Matthew Knies is an RFA and he’s valuable to the Leafs. Some team that has access to more cap space could try to offer sheet him.

The Vancouver Canucks will search for a top-six center and their uncertainty for eight years with Brock Boeser

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: The Vancouver Canucks didn’t really want to trade J.T. Miller as they couldn’t replace his on-ice production. Things must have been worse behind the scenes.

The Canucks have pulled forward Elias Pettersson off the trade market for now. His no-movement clause kicks in on July 1st and if things don’t turn around for him, it will be interesting to see what happens around the draft.

The Canucks didn’t have permission before they acquired Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor to hold any talks, but they seem confident about contract extension talks. They’ll start talks soon if they haven’t already (Marcus Pettersson was signed to a six-year, $33 million extension last night). If talks go sideways with either player, there is also the option of trading them before the deadline. They do intend to re-sign them since they gave up a first-round pick.

The biggest area of need for the Canucks going forward will be a top-line/top-six center. If they can’t add one by the deadline, their search will go into the offseason.

Contract talks between Brock Boeser and the Canucks have been quiet this season. They like him but seem a little unsure of eight years.

