NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Vancouver Canucks

Bold predictions for the Toronto Maple Leafs and few other teams

Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: Some bold predictions for the Toronto Maple Leafs for 2023.

It’s not known if Matthew Knies is an untouchable for the Maple Leafs heading into the trade deadline. thinks he’ll sign with the Leafs when his NCAA season is over and play.

Don’t think Auston Matthews will sign a contract extension on July 1st. There is speculation he could be looking for $15 million a season. It could drag into training camp.

William Nylander is also eligible for a contract extension, and the longer Matthews isn’t signed, the stronger Nylander trade talks will be.

Believe Michael Bunting will sign a long-term deal.

David Kampf will be a UFA and will likely double his $1.5 million salary, possibly from a team like the Anaheim Ducks.

Pierre Engvall will likely look to cash in elsewhere.

Justin Holl remains with the Leafs.

Kyle Dubas gets a contract extension.

Think Jonathan Toews ends up with the Colorado Avalanche. Bo Horvat could end up in Boston and get an extension. Patrick Kane remains with the Chicago Blackhawks. The Florida Panthers become sellers and listen on Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart or Carter Verhaeghe.

A pivotal trade deadline for the Vancouver Canucks

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks have until the March 3rd trade deadline to either extend Bo Horvat to a reasonable contract extension or to trade him and get the biggest return possible. The return could set them up for years to come or it could set them back.

After Horvat, 26-year-old pending UFA forward Andrei Kuzmenko is their next priority. The Canucks can’t lose another top-six forward. Kuzmenko’s agent Dan Milstein said they may need all season to get a better idea on his value. If the Canucks don’t have him re-signed by the trade deadline, he could be another big trade.

Forward Brock Boeser could use a change of scenery and his agent Ben Hankinson is talking to teams.

Continue trade talks and see if the Canucks can find new homes for Tyler Myers, Conor Garland and Tanner Pearson.