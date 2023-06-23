NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Vancouver Canucks

Maple Leafs will try to extend William Nylander, who has the same agent as Johnny Gaudreau

Sporstnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast said the thinks that the Toronto Maple Leafs will try to extend forward William Nylander, who is eligible for an extension on July 1st.

Jeff Marek notes that Nylander has the same agent as Johnny Gaudreau, Lewis Gross. So GM Brad Treliving his familiar with him.

Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal last weekend on Vancouver Canucks free agents Noah Juulsen and Kyle Burroughs and Toronto Maple Leafs UFA defenseman Luke Schenn.

“Hold on, let me get in a couple.

Noah Juulsen, Canucks still talking to him. Talks started about a week ago. Surprise, surprise, that’s when they knew Ethan Bear was going to be out a long time.

Kyle Burroughs, no contact. Checked in . Very quiet on Burroughs. They have not talked to his agent Ross Gurney.

Rick Dhaliwal: (tweet from Monday) “After a long period of no talks with UFA Kyle Burroughs agent Ross Gurney, the Canucks have reached out to Gurney and made a contract offer to the Langley native. A heart and soul player who finally got a call from the Canucks.”

Luke Schenn. There’s a lot of people in this city hoping that Luke Schenn gets to July 1st, Canucks can get him. Again, it’s gonna be tough. Luke Schenn and the Maple Leafs as of not close. I’m hearing.

You’re not getting Schenn cheap anymore. Last four year he played for under a $1 million. That’s not going to be the case anymore. He’s got a couple Stanley Cups. He played with Quinn Hughes. He played with Morgan Rielly. I don’t think you’re getting him under a $1 million anymore.