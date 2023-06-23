NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Ethan Bear, NHL Draft, and Brock Boeser

Will the Vancouver Canucks qualify Ethan Bear? Idea of moving up in the draft, and Brock Boeser

Iain MacIntrye of Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Ethan Bear is owed a $2.2 million qualifying offer. He suffered a shoulder injury during the World Championships that requires surgery that could keep him out until December.

Being out that long with surgery is giving management pause as to what they should do.

“I mean plus, minus six months, so it definitely plays into it a lot,” (GM Patrik) Allvin told reporters when asked how the injury affects Bear’s qualifying offer.

“Going back to, I think, November last year (was) when we first started talking about different options and extensions. I think he made it public, too, that he wanted to wait to after the season. I’m very happy that he was part of Hockey Canada winning the gold medal at the world championship, but very unfortunate for him with a shoulder injury.”

They are going over all options for Bear. They could offer a one-year deal at below qualifying.

Rick Dhaliwal: (On Monday) Sources say that it’s not slam dunk that the Canucks qualify Ethan Bear. It injury complicates things. If he doesn’t get qualified, he’d become a UFA.

The Canucks are slotted to draft at No. 11 in the draft next week and Allvin floated the idea of possibly moving up.

Allvin said that they expect Brock Boeser to be with the team when the season starts.

“I think he’s an age where he understands that he needed a significant change in the summer, and he was committed to do that. So I’m excited to see Brock coming back in September, ready to go.”

Talks with Elias Pettersen’s agents continue but there is “no rush” according to Allvin. Pettersen has a year left on his contract and is eligible for an extension after July 1st.