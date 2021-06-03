NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Andersen, Thornton, Spezza, Matthews and Marner

David Pagnotta: Maple Leafs pending UFA goaltender Frederik Andersen: “I’ve had 5 years here. I’ve really enjoyed my time here. Overall, I’ll definitely look back on these 5 years with a lot of good memories. With regards to the future, I don’t know what’s in store yet. We’ll see.”

Andersen added that he will be talking with GM Kyle Dubas soon and that they will talk about what is best for both sides.

David Pagnotta: Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton on his future: “This came so sudden, I really haven’t had time to think about it. First and foremost, I have to be a dad for a little bit here. I feel really, really healthy. We’ll see. I haven’t made any decision yet. I feel really good, and that’s a good sign.”

Chris Johnston: Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza on his if he is wanting to play for the Leafs next year: “I feel like there’s a lot of unfinished business.”

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: It doesn’t sound like the Toronto Maple Leafs have any plans to break up their core group of four forwards – Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner. John Tavares and William Nylander.

“I think any team in the league would love to have any one of them. But we want them. We like them. We want to keep them here,” president Brendan Shanahan asserted Wednesday. “We are not going to stop until we accomplish this. We are going to do this here in Toronto with this group.”

Marner on the speculation that he wouldn’t accept a coaching request from him to move off the boards and down low on the power-play.

“It’s a complete lie,” Marner said, twice. He was visibly upset by the idea. “It sucks that stuff like that’s being said, but I’m not surprised either. “I think everyone can see I’ll try and play any role I can to help this team win.”

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Maple Leafs GM Dubas when asked where they go from here with regards to Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.