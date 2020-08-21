NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Bruce Boudreau, Untouchable To Likely On The Move

A mutual interest between Boudreau and Maple Leafs

James Mirtle of The Athletic: In the past few months, the Toronto Maple Leafs asked the Minnesota Wild permission to speak with Bruce Boudreau. There hasn’t been a formal interview. Boudreau heard about the Leafs interest and people close to Boudreau say he’s intrigued.

Darren Dreger: Bruce Boudreau has lifelong ties to Toronto. He still wants to be a head coach and there could be some opportunities that arise this offseason. If he doesn’t land a head coaching position, he’d likely be happy to join the Maple Leafs coaching staff and would be an excellent resource for Sheldon Keefe.

From untouchables to likely on the move for the Toronto Maple Leafs

James Mirtle of The Athletic: Looking at who will definitely be back for the Toronto Maple Leafs and who could be one the move.

The Untouchable Division – Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner and Nick Robertson.

The Highly Unlikely to Leave Division – William Nylander, Jake Muzzin, Morgan Rielly, Zach Hyman, Justin Holl, Jack Campbell, Pierre Engvall, and Rasmus Sandin.

The SO Long, Farewell Division – Tyson Barrie, Cody Ceci, Kyle Clifford (coming off a $1.6 million per deal, only played nine minutes a night, and their fourth line won’t be making much salary), Kasimir Kaskisuo, and David Clarkson.

The Restricted but (Likely) Returning Division – Ilya Mikheyev, and Travis Dermott (A bridge-deal make sense and a move to the right side next season).

The Potentially on the Move Division – Andreas Johnsson (would be selling low), Kasperi Kapanen (only 24 but only scored 13 goals this season. He could bring back more of a return than Johnsson or Kerfoot), and Jason Spezza (wouldn’t get a regular role if brought back).

The It Might be Time Division – Frederik Andersen (Entering last year of his deal. Risk next season would be that he doesn’t bounce back. Not having an extension in place could be a distraction all season) and Frederik Gauthier (pending RFA).

The Beats the Hell out of Me Division – Alexander Kerfoot (Is he a center or winger, and has been in the rumor mill), Timothy Liljegren, Nic Petan, Denis Malgin, Calle Rosen.

The Martin Marincin Division – Martin Marincin

Jonathan Willis: The Maple Leafs have the pieces that make sense for the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers have the pieces that make sense for the Maple Leafs.