NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Do the Maple Leafs take a run at Bennett?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a forward, and the Calgary Flames have one who is looking for a change of scenery. Sam Bennett fits what the Leafs could be looking for, but it’s complicated from the Leafs side.

Bennett carries a $2.55 million salary cap hit and will be an RFA after the season. He could be a third-line center or on the second-line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

The Maple Leafs have little salary cap space. The Flames are also trying to win now and may not be interested in futures and could look immediate help. Would GM Brad Treliving also want to deal with in the division, even if it’s only for one year?

Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott has had his name in the rumor mill, but that would take away from their blue line depth. Mikko Lehtonen may not be top-six ready in the Leafs eyes yet.

Would the Flames be interested in Pierre Engvall?

If Engvall plays in three more games he will lose his waiver exemption. The 24-year old carries a $1.25 million salary cap hit through 2022.

If the asking price for Bennett remains high, the Maple Leafs may be better off accuring salary cap space and using a draft pick to acquire a rental at the trade deadline.

Steve Simmonds of the Toronto Sun: The Maple Leafs could use the edge on their third-line that Sam Bennett brings.

A Bennett for Alexander Kerfoot likely wouldn’t work, but maybe the Leafs could sweeten the pot to get a deal done.

Blue Jackets have plenty of free agents they’ll need to deal with

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen will need to turn his attention to a contract extension for fellow Finn Patrik Laine. He needs to get him signed to a long-term contract.

Getting a number on Laine will have an effect on what they can do with group of free agents that will need to be signed in the next year or two. That list includes Alexandre Texier (RFA) after this season, and after next season Seth Jones (UFA), Joonas Korpisalo (UFA), Zach Werenski (RFA), Max Domi (RFA), Jack Roslovic (RFA) and Elvis Merzlikins (RFA).