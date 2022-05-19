NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Campbell, Amirov, Holmberg and July 1st, 2023

On Jack Campbell

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Don’t believe that the pending UFA Jack Campbell and the Toronto Maple Leafs have negotiated much so far.

Michael Augello: Goaltender Jack Campbell on his free agency: “I haven’t had time to think about (free agency)…..as far as negotiating, that will be up to Kyle (Dubas) and my agent.”

Lance Hornby: Campbell said that he “loves being a Leaf” and he dodged around answering questions about giving a hometown discount to come back next season.

On Rodion Amirov

David Alter: GM Dubas on prospect Rodion Amirov, who is getting treatment in Germany: “I am stunned how positively he has handled the entire situation, remarkable for someone being dealt with that.”

On Pontus Holmberg

David Alter: GM Dubas said that they believe that prospect Pontus Holmberg could be pushing for a roster spot next season.

July 1st, 2023 is kind of a big day for Toronto Maple Leafs fans

Chris Johnston of the Toronto Star: July 1st, 2023 is an important day for the Toronto Maple Leafs as Auston Matthews will be eligible to sign a contract extension then, as well as no-movement clauses kick in for Matthews and Mitch Marner. William Nylander will have a 10-team no-trade list.

The next 13-plus months will be important as they’ll need to make sure he’s happy and wants an extension. In theory, he could not sign an extension and you his no-movement clause to walk to unrestricted free agency and the Leafs could lose him for nothing.

This offseason GM Kyle Dubas will need to sure up their goaltending and possibly make a fundamental change or two.

For Matthews next contract, he’ll be wanting it to be with a team that he believes can win a Stanley Cup.

Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) and David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins) are eligible for contract extensions this offseason.