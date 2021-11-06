NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Campbell, Dermott and Holl

Michael Traikos of the Toronto Sun: The Toronto Maple Leafs should have extended goaltender Jack Campbell last offseason before they named him their starter and before he put himself on Team USA’s radar for the Olympics.

There has been a report that his camp has spoken with the Leafs about an extension. That may not be the case according to his agent Kurt Overhardt.

“Whoever said we’re talking is full of crap. That’s so inaccurate. I can tell you that there’s been no material discussions (with the Leafs). Jack just wants to play hockey. That’s it.”

The longer he remains unsigned, the more likely he’s playing elsewhere next season. He may be looking for $5 million a season, which would be hard for the Leafs to fit in.

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 on Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott and Justin Holl: To move out one of those guys and this stage of the season, I think a team that is inquiring or is acquiring is going to have to overpay for either player”.

James Mirtle of The Athletic: There is truth to the Toronto Maple Leafs talking to teams about their defensemen according to multiple sources. There could be more to just seeing what the market would be like.

By process of elimination, it’s Justin Holl and Travis Dermott.

It’s not like they are deep on the blue line, so why are looking at possibly moving someone?

The play of Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren gives them seven NHL caliber defensemen. Dermott and Holl may prefer to be traded as opposed to being a healthy scratch for an extended period of time or rotating being in the press box.

Gaining some cap flexibility by moving either Holl ($2 million) or Dermott ($1.5 million) could be another factor. Both have a year left on their deals. The Leafs would likely get a better return for them if they waited till the offseason.

A cheaper AHL callup could be Kirill Semyonov, who has played well for the Marlies.

The value of top-four defensemen has been high, so it’s possible the Leafs could get a surprising return. One team did feel that the asking price for either Holl or Dermott didn’t seem that hight. Holl may have more value than Dermott.