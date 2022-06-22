NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Anaheim Ducks

No contract offer for Jack Campbell yet

TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading said that the Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t reached out to pending UFA goaltender Jack Campbell with a contract offer. The Leafs and Campbell’s camp have talked but there hasn’t been any exchange of numbers. It’s starting to get the same feel as when Zach Hyman and Frederik Andersen left in free agency. Campbell could be looking to get more than $5 million if he goes to the open market.

Ilya Mikheyev looking for $4-$5 million

TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading said that the Toronto Maple Leafs RFA forward Ilya Mikheyev could be looking to get $4-$5 million on the open market.

Maple Leafs still deciding if they want to keep Rasmus Sandin

Leafs Updates: Chris Johnston: “No meaningful talks yet with Sandin but no rush. Toronto still deciding if they’re keeping him. He wants to be a Leaf.

Ethan Bear‘s camp confirms they can talk to other teams

Chip Alexander: Jason Davidson, the agent for Carolina Hurricanes RFA defenseman Ethan Bear confirms that they have permission to speak with other teams.

The Hurricanes might listen on Necas if a young defenseman is involved

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading said that teams are calling the Carolina Hurricanes about RFA forward Martin Necas, who had a bit of an off-year.

Not sure if the Hurricanes really want to trade him, but if they get an offer for a young defenseman, they might listen.

The Ducks hope to be able to talk to Josh Manson when free agency opens

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading said that Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson is expected to hit the open market.

Manson has spent almost his entire with the Anaheim Ducks and they are hoping to be able to talk to him when free agency opens. They won’t be the only team wanting talk to him.