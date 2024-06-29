NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Leafs will be talking to Chris Tanev real soon

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have acquired the rights to defenseman Chris Tanev for a 2026 seventh-round pick and the expiring contract of forward Max Ellis.

Pierre LeBrun: Shortly after the trade Tanev’s agent said there is no contract with the Maple Leafs at the moment as they hadn’t spoken yet but they’ll be talking soon.

Matt Larkin: Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving on acquiring Tanev’s rights.

“We talked since the end of the year about trying to help ourselves on defense. As we got closer and it looked like potentially he’s not going to be signing in Dallas, we wanted to jump the queue here as best we could and get to him before free agency started. So that’s what we’re going to do. I know the player well, we’ll get to work on it now, at least excited to have an opportunity to speak directly with him and see what if we can put something together.

The Dallas Stars will now turn to Matt Duchene

Bruce LeVine: With Chris Tanev no longer an option for the Dallas Stars, would expect that pending UFA forward Matt Duchene will now be their top priority.

Rutger McGroarty not attending the Jets development camp

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said that he didn’t have any update on prospect Rutger McGroarty and added that he won’t be attending their development camp next week.

Mike McIntyre: “Rutger McGroarty was the darling of 2023 #NHLJets development camp. What a difference a year makes. If there was any thought the relationship could be repaired, this would seem to suggest otherwise.”

Don’t expect a busy July 1st for the Philadelphia Flyers and no Cal Petersen buyout

Kevin Kurz: Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere said he doesn’t expect them to busy when free agency opens on July 1st.

He also said they don’t have any direction from the NHL with regards to needing to qualify pending RFA goaltender Carter Hart or not. Qualifying offers must be in by 5:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers GM Biere said that they won’t be buying out goaltender Cal Petersen.

