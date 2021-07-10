NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, and the Vancouver Canucks

Could the Maple Leafs look at Bertuzzi again? Two assistant coach options for the Leafs

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 590 on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi.

“One of the guys I’m kinda wondering about is Bertuzzi from Detroit. I think that’s a guy they’ve had some interest in and he was hurt last year at the deadline. I’m wondering if he’s one of the guys they’re going to look at.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs did show some interest in Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi this season but moved away when it was apparent that he wasn’t going to be able to return this season.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Unless there is a major swing, it doesn’t appear that Zach Hyman will be back with the Maple Leafs next year. The Red Wings will be among the teams having an interest in the pending UFA.

Rick Tocchet has been linked to an assistant coach position with the Maple Leafs. If Luke Richardson becomes available, he would make sense for the Leafs.

Canucks doing what they can to move defenseman Schmidt

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks are looking for some help on the blue line and at center.

They are trying to find a trade partner for defenseman Nate Schmidt.

Iain MacIntyre reported they are looking to sign RFAs Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson to short-term deals for salary cap reasons.

Sportsnet 650: Thomas Drance on Schmidt: “Benning has informed Schmidt’s camp that they will do whatever it takes to improve the club.”

Taj: Friedman said he isn’t sure if Schmidt made a formal trade request, but added: “I think there is an understanding between the 2 sides that they will try to find a deal.”