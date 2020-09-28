NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Maple Leafs and Evan Rodrigues‘ camp talking

Pierre LeBrun: Have been told that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Evan Rodrigues’ reps have held “productive talks.”

If he doesn’t reach a deal, Rodrigues is owed a $2 million qualifying offer by October 7th or he’d become an unrestricted free agent.

Not sure if they’ll be able to reach a deal but it would have to come in lower than the $2 million for the Maple Leafs.

Panthers are a dark horse for Alex Pietrangelo

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Believe that the Florida Panthers will be in on Alex Pietrangelo if he becomes a free agent. It is somewhat surprising as many believe the Panthers were to cut salary.

It doesn’t sound like there was any progress between Pietrangelo and the St. Louis Blues last week, so there is a chance Pietrangelo hits the open market.

One executive thinks that Blues GM Doug Armstrong will make another offer to Pietrangelo’s camp, but when will the offer come? Does he wait until the day before free agency or at the draft? If at the draft and Pietrangelo rejects, they could look to move his rights.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs are interested with the Panthers being be a dark horse.

Senators could take advantage of their cap space

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: After the buyout of Bobby Ryan, the Ottawa Senators were around $22 million below the salary cap floor with three forwards under contract. After re-signing their restricted free agents and adding another goalie, they’ll be close to the floor.

The Senators could look to acquire players that are LTIR issues (plus an asset) from other teams, such as Anaheim Ducks Ryan Kesler. Another trade option for the Senators could useful players who have a year left on their contracts that could be then flipped at the trade deadline.

A crowd on the Penguins left side

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: After acquiring Mike Matheson, the Pittsburgh Penguins now have Brian Dumoulin, Matheson, Marcus Pettersson and Jack Johnson on the left side.

The Penguins may not be able to pay Johnson $3.25 million for the next three seasons to be an extra defenseman. If they can’t trade him, a buyout might become an option.