NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving On What’s Left On His To-Do List

Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving when asked what’s left on his to-do list.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

David (Alter?): “Auston Matthews deal is done, I’m just wondering kind of what’s left on your to-do list? I know we talked about Sheldon Keefe in the offseason in terms of an extension but also with the cap the way it is, are you looking at adding for this season from a players standpoint before training camp opens up?”

Treliving: “Thanks David. Umm, from a team standpoint, you look every day. Obviously, there’s a, you get to this time of year, it’s quiet around the league.

But we continue to look at ways we can supplement our roster. Whether it be depth or the likes. We’ll continue to do that as we get closer to training camp.

As far as Sheldon, I really, this process has moved. Here we are now sitting at the end of August and I came in, I think it was beginning of June, and I’ve really enjoyed getting to know and really now working with Sheldon throughout the summer. We’ve spent a lot of time together. We’ve gone obviously to the draft, spending time there through free agency. We talk daily about the team building process. Putting together his staff that he put through.

So I could tell you as we went through that process and I said Sheldon would be coming back. I was really impressed then and I continue to be more impressed each day. So, we’ll continue to work and talk about things on Sheldon’s side and see where that gets too.

But I can say that I really enjoyed getting to know and I think he’s a terrific man. I think he’s a terrific coach. So, we’ll see where that goes to and we’ll continue to pick away at things we think we can possibly do to help us.