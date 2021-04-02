NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Goaltending and a Top-Six Forward

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Elliotte Friedman on WGR 550 The Instigators said that Toronto Maple Leafs have inquired about the status of Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark in case Frederik Andersen isn’t able to return.

“The situation I heard his name in, and I don’t necessarily think it was anything like, “Let’s talk about a deal,” but I do think that Toronto, in doing their due diligence as they try to sort out in their net, has called Buffalo to ask what the Sabres are thinking there . I don’t know where that is going to go. Frederik Andersen has an appointment today, and they’re hoping to get better clarity on what his situation is. If he is out for the year or anything like that, Toronto is going to get serious about what they have to do in goal. I do think they have touched base with Buffalo at least asking what their plans are with Ullmark. “If we need to do this, would there be an option there?”

Friedman doesn’t think Ullmark would cost a first-round pick but he does hold some value.

Friedman on the Leafs trade deadline priorities.

“I think they would like to get another forward to play with Tavares and Nylander. They are all of a sudden wondering if they have to get a goalie because of the injuries. Both Campbell and Andersen have been hurt.”

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Chris Johnston on Sportsnet 590 thinks that the Maple Leafs will have a different look up front after the trade deadline.

“I am confident that the Leafs are going to look different up front on April 13th — maybe before, but certainly the day after the deadline. I still think they are willing to trade that asset if they have to. The pick they drafted Rodion Amirov with at 15th overall — they were willing to move that pick at the time before even making a draft selection. They just didn’t have a trade that made sense.”

Johnston adds that Amirov may not be the play they trade, but they are willing to move a top prospect.