NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Granlund, Quick, Campbell and Andersen

Granlund a priority for the Maple Leafs

TSN: Frank Seravalli said that the Toronto Maple Leafs primary trade target is Nashville Predators forward Mikael Granlund. The Maple Leafs are waiting to hear if the 14-day quarantine period gets reduced to seven days. The Predators are also climbing back into the playoff race so they may be sellers.

“So not sure if it’s fair to say that the Preds are pulling their players off of the market, it just seems like at this point they’re more wait and see mode rather than sell mode. And I can tell you this. The Toronto Maple Leafs, if things don’t get going soon, are going to have to consider Plan B, C or D on the list.”

Quick to the Maple Leafs may not make sense. What about a Dman?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman doesn’t think Jonathan Quick to the Toronto Maple Leafs even with salary retained is viable for the Leafs. The Leafs may not think it makes sense for a 35-year old goaltender to sit in 14-day quarantine given his injury history.

The Maple Leafs are focusing on forwards, but Friedman, though not convinced, wouldn’t be surprised if they went after another depth defenseman.

“I’m not convinced that’s the route Toronto was going to go, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they added another defenceman…I do think for some time now they’ve said ‘OK, the thing we want to get the most is the best forward we can find to play with Tavares and Nylander’ and at this point in time I don’t have any intel that’s still not their top priority.”

Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun: Both Jack Campbell and Frederik Andersen have been dealing with injuries. The Maple Leafs don’t really have any other option aside from Michael Hutchinson.

The trade deadline is fast approaching with the Maple Leafs having cap issues and may have to take into account 14 days of quarantining. GM Kyle Dubas is also looking for a top-six forward and defensive depth.