NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Jakob Chychrun and Ben Chiarot

On the Toronto Maple Leafs deadline plan and who is interested in Jakob Chychrun

TSN: Chris Johnston believes the Toronto Maple Leafs could be looking for a player that has some term left on his contract leading up to the March 21st NHL trade deadline.

“… I think if the Leafs, all things being equal, could control things, they’d rather acquire a player who has a little bit of term left on their contract rather than a straight rental.

Remember at last year’s deadline Kyle Dubas was quite aggressive, made multiple deals, all for players on expiring contracts, gave up six draft picks and, of course you know, Nick Foligno the most notable among them gets injured, they go out in the first round, and so ultimately the Leafs won’t rule anything out.

I think that they’re just looking to get as many good players as they can, but they like the idea of getting players with some term because they feel like it gives them chance to get settled in.”

Darren Dreger adds that the Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun has term left on his deal and the Maple Leafs are among the teams that have kicked tires on him. Chychrun would be hard for the Maple Leafs to fit in and they’d have to get creative. Who else is interested in Chychrun?

“Now, sources say that the list of teams with strong interest in Chychrun includes L.A., Florida, Boston, Anaheim and the St. Louis Blues. Now, Bill Armstrong obviously has time on his side, so he is going to let this marinate a little bit more, unless he gets the four components that are needed.”

Who is interested in Ben Chiarot and Jakub Chychrun?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: When Ben Chiarot was a free agent, the Toronto Maple Leafs were very interested. The Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers and St. Louis Blues are among the interested teams.

The Florida Panthers may not want to trade Anton Lundell in a deal for Jakob Chychurn. The Columbus Blue Jackets, Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, and Carolina Hurricanes could be in Chychrun. The Colorado Avalanche could be lurking in the weeds. Get the sense that the Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers are out.