NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Jaroslav Halak and Alex Chiasson

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: The Toronto Maple Leafs knew they could lose Alex Kerfoot in the expansion draft so they traded for Jared McCann as insurance.

Though it is unlikely, the Leafs could work out a side deal with the Seattle Kraken to select Kerfoot and not McCann or anyone else. The Leafs didn’t give up a lot for McCann so if they lose him, they are okay with that,

The Leafs could have went with the 7-3-1 protection route and kept McCann but they valued Justin Holl at $2 million as a top-four defenseman.

McCann has a year left at $2.9 million and is two years younger than Kerfoot who has a year left at $3.5 million.

Travis Dermott may now be spared and is at two years at $1.5 million per.

Halak to free agency

Allan Walsh: Boston Bruins pending UFA goaltender Jaroslav Halak expects to hit the open market on July 28th.

“Over his last 3 seasons in Boston, he’s registered shutouts in 12% of his starts.”

Matt Porter: Allan Walsh confirms the Bruins and Halak are moving on and adds that Halak is healthy and expects there to be interest when free agency opens.

Matt Porter: Halak while in Boston: 49-23-14, 2.40 GAA, .918 save percentage, 10 shutouts in 83 starts.

Will the Oilers circle back to Alex Chiasson?

Jonathan Willis: “I wonder if the Oilers plan to circle back to Alex Chiasson as an end-of-roster piece at a cheaper price point. He’s well-regarded as a character player within the industry, has the championship pedigree the Oilers value, and more importantly scored at a 16-goal pace last year.”