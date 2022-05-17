NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Keefe, Trotz, and Some Questions That Need Answered

Now may be the time to replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz

Michael Traikos of the Toronto Sun: There are many reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs should keep Sheldon Keefe behind the bench next season, but Barry Trotz’s availability is a reason why they should make a change.

The Leafs need to make some type of changes. William Nylander shouldn’t be traded.

Trotz won a Stanley Cup when he was coaching the Washington Capitals, who were a team that looks a lot like the Maple Leafs right now in needing to find a way to get over the hump.

Over the past seven seasons, Trotz’s teams have won 12 playoff rounds.

If the Leafs don’t want to change their core, it may be time to make a change behind the bench.

Teams that could be eyeing Trotz include the Vegas Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Detroit Red Wings.

Questions the Maple Leafs need to answer this offseason

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Some questions the Toronto Maple Leafs must answer this offseason.

Will they change their philosophy? Do they move on from the build from the offense to build from the net or build through the defense? That comes from either trading William Nylander or John Tavares somehow.

Is Shelden Keefe the right coach? Nothing to say that he has lost the room. Barry Trotz may be the top head coach available and he’s defensive-minded.

Who will be in net? They need to find a way to trade Petr Mrazek and his two years at $3.8 million per and go with Erik Kallgren and his $750,000 as backup. Do they re-sign Jack Campbell and at what cost. Pending UFAs include Darcy Kuemper, Ville Husso, and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Which RFAs get raises? Defensemen Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren should get a slight increase. Pierre Engvall should be a slight bump and they could let Ondrej Kase go.

Which UFAs to bring back? Forward Ilya Mikheyev will get more on the open market. They should try to re-sign Ilya Lyubushkin and Colin Blackwell. Would Mark Giordano take a big hometown discount to stay?

Who gets traded? If going for a blockbuster in Jakob Chychrun or Colton Parayko, it could cost William Nylander.

Forward Alexander Kerfoot has a year left at $3.5 million and it may be worth exploring his value.

Defenseman Justin Holl has another year left and has been worth the $2 million but they could move him and give a bigger role to Liljegren.

Maybe they could trade Mikheyev rights before the start of free agency.

Defenseman Jake Muzzin has two years left but he had a good playoff and is a big part of their dressing room.