NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Marner, Keefe, Trotz and ways to fix the team

Some say Mitch Marner doesn’t have an issue with Sheldon Keefe

TSN: Darren Dreger when asked if there was any fallout from Mitch Marner being briefly benched on Sunday.

“Well, I can tell you first of all, emphatically, some close to Mitch Marner say there is zero truth to this ongoing speculation that he has an issue with his head coach Sheldon Keefe. Now, do they love the fact that they’re not playing great hockey? Of course not, that includes the coach, that includes the star players, that’s everyone associated with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But there are some wondering whether or not the tinkering by Sheldon Keefe specific to Marner might include managing his ice time a little bit. Mitch Marner averages anywhere from 20 minutes per game to 27 minutes per game, so perhaps by backing that off a little bit he’s more fresh, you invest some of that ice time into your bottom six and it turns out to be a win-win for all.

Sheldon Keefe and Barry Trotz

TSN: Pierre LeBrun when asked about Barry Trotz with Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe being on the hot seat. When could we see Trotz back coaching?

LeBrun notes that from his interview with Trotz last month and it’s still the case now, Trotz said he wasn’t ready yet as he still has some personal things he wants to get taken care of. Trotz may not be ready until December.

“In the meantime, speaking of Leaf coaches, they’re still paying a former coach in Mike Babcock $5.8 million this season, the last year of that eight-year deal going back to 2015 they’re paying him through June 30.

I bring this up because if the Leafs do decide to make a coaching change at some point, consider that they’re still paying Babcock, Sheldon Keefe makes just under $2 million, so that would be $7.8 million dollars that they’d be paying former coaches if they make a change, not to mention the salary of a new coach. So we know MLSE has deep pockets, but it’s something to consider.

Ways to fix the Toronto Maple Leafs

Michael Traikos of the Toronto Sun: Five ways to fix the Toronto Maple Leafs.

1 Fire the coach – Seems like Sheldon Keefe may have lost the room. Barry Trotz is without a job.

2. Fire the GM – Kyle Dubas hasn’t built a championship team in the five years leading the team. Changing GM mid-season isn’t easy.

3. Make a trade – They need a top-four defenseman, maybe two. Offer up Alex Kerfoot or Nick Robertson and go after Jakob Chychrun or John Klingberg.

4. Switch lines – Split up Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Put William Nylander with Matthews and Marner with John Tavares.

5. Do nothing – The Leafs started 4-4-2 last year as well and finished the season with 115 points.