NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Matt Murray, Frederik Andersen, Kyle Clifford, and Jeremy Bracco

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Even though he’s won two Stanley Cup, is not convinced that Matt Murray is a better goaltender than Toronto Maple Leafs Frederik Andersen. Murray could be had from the Pittsburgh Penguins for the right price. Andersen has another year left on his at $5 million, Murray is a pending RFA with arbitration rights.

Murray will be looking for a raise from his $3.75 million salary. If the Maple Leafs were to be interested in acquiring him, what would it cost them?

Guessing any Andersen extension wouldn’t be discussed until next spring. The Leafs could see how the goalie market is at that time.

Pending UFA forward Kyle Clifford on if he could be more than a rental player for the Maple Leafs.

“We’re both in a win-now mode. So, I think the fit is really good. I think what I bring to the team is really good. They have an abundance of skill, and I hope I can bring another element,” Cifford told Hockey Central @ Noon when asked about contract talks Wednesday. “Wherever those conversations go, they go. It’s a little out of my hands with the cap and everything like that. There’s a lot of uncertainty. I’ve enjoyed my time in Toronto. I’d definitely like to be a Leaf and bring a Cup home to Toronto.”

Like Jason Spezza, any extension with the Maple Leafs would have to come with a hometown discount.

Clifford carries a $1.6 million salary cap hit this past season. Would a two-year, $2.5 million deal that is front-loaded with signing bonuses work for both sides? Clifford could likely get more money and term on the open market.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Jeremy Bracco watched as Marlies teammate were called up this past season. He won’t be among the group that gets the call for the Maple Leafs expanded playoff roster if/when the season resumes.

Bracco’s production dropped this season and he took a personal leave of absence back in February.

Bracco recently turned 23 and has been passed on the prospect chart. It will be interesting to see where his future goes.