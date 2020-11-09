NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild, and Dustin Byfuglien

A two forward, three defensemen line strategy for the Maple Leafs?

Dave Feschuk of the Toronto Star: Jack Han was an assistant coach for the Toronto Marlies (AHL) for three seasons, with last year being his last. Han believes that at some point next season Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe could use the line strategy of using two forwards and three defensemen.

“I haven’t talked to Sheldon (since writing about the concept) but I would say the likelihood is pretty high. I think you’ll see some of that,” he said.

Some teams already keep a third man high on the forecheck. If you keep three players back, it limits bad things that could happen. Not all teams and coaches could use this strategy.

“It’s logical why most teams don’t go 2F3D. It’s because there’s not enough good, mobile, skilled, imaginative defencemen — or backs — available to fill those spots,” Han said. “You’re always going to leave talent on the table if you dress more defencemen than forwards, because growing up the best players play forward, generally speaking.”

The Maple Leafs are top-heavy upfront and they do have a group of defensemen that are mobile and have good hockey sense.

A two forward, three defensemen line likely isn’t to be used every shift but maybe an option throughout a game.

Byfuglien returning seems like a long-shot … Quiet on the Dumba trade front

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Free agent defenseman Dustin Byfuglien is a long-shot to sign with the Minnesota Wild. He doesn’t appear to be showing much desire to continue playing hockey at his point.

A few months ago Wild GM Bill Guerin met with Byfuglien and his agent to see if there was an interest in playing next season. The Wild had been looking at trading Matt Dumba and they would have had some available salary cap space. Dumba trade talk quieted shortly after.

Agent Bill Hankinson still holds out hope that Byfuglien will return and sign with the Wild. Hankinson added that there were several other teams that checked in to see if Byfuglien had an interest in playing.

“I think the only way Buff would do it is if he’s 100 percent in. He’s got something to prove, he wants to win, and Billy would be the same way. But right now, it’s probably on the back burner. But we’ll see. It’s my job to obviously keep pushing those buttons.”

If the Wild were going to trade Dumba they would have likely done so by now. They likely wouldn’t have got the top-six center they could use.

Unless the Wild are looking for futures or a lesser trade offer for Dumba, he’ll likely remain with the team for next season. He could have a good season and potentially increase his trade value if Guerin wants to revisit it.

For the Seattle Kraken expansion draft the Wild would have to keep eight skaters if they don’t trade Dumba as Ryan Suter, Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin all have no-movement clauses.