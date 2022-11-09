NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, and the Boston Bruins

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Goalie options for the Maple Leafs

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: The Toronto Maple Leafs are without goaltenders Matt Murray, Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll and are running with Erik Kallgren and Keith Petruzzelli.

If the Maple Leafs are looking to go the trade route for some added depth in net, they could turn to the Vegas Golden Knights. Logan Thompson is their start with Adin Hill currently backing up with Laurent Brossoit on a conditioning loan. They’ll likely need to get rid of either Hill ($2.175 million cap hit) or Brossoit ($2.325 million cap hit.) The Golden Knight’s fourth goalie on their depth chart is former Leaf Michael Hutchinson.

A cheap option could be San Jose Sharks, Aaron Dell, at $775,000. He’s currently playing in the AHL.

Can Evgenii Dadonov turn things around to become a trade asset for the Canadiens?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun was asked about the Montreal Canadiens rebuild and the hope of turning some veterans into future assets. Forward Evgenii Dadonov has been scratched and entering last night had no points in eight games. During those games, he’s only seen 4:16 in power play time. Can the Canadiens create a market for him?

“Why hasn’t Martin St. Louis used him? Well, there’s a lot of reasons. Namely, they’ve got a lot of offensive firepower up front and he’s going with the guys that he trusts. But this is that delicate balance between Marty St. Louis going with the guys that he trusts; wanted to develop the players that he’s going to be around for a long time versus as an organization, you need to have Dadonov produce so you can flip him for an asset before March 3. A lot of teams I’ve talked to said they want to see how he plays here in the coming weeks to see if the Habs can create a trade market for him.”

The Bruins are still paying Mitchell Miller

TSN: Chris Johnston notes that though the Boston Bruins have said they’ve parted ways with Mitchell Miller, technically they haven’t. The Bruins are still paying Miller. Sources say the NHLPA would file a grievance if the Bruins just tried to terminate his contract.

“You know, really, their contention would be nothing changed between Friday when he signed the deal and Sunday when he decided to walk away from it. They might also just continue to pay him through the year and buy him out this summer at one-third the cost. But if they do that, there’ll be a cap charge the next two seasons beyond this one.”