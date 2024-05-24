NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, and Mitch Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs were focusing on a coach and not Mitch Marner

Pierre LeBrun: As of Tuesday, it’s understanding that the Toronto Maple Leafs hadn’t spoken to any team about forward Mitch Marner.

The Leafs had been focused on hiring a head coach.

So there have been no trade talks but we will see what happens over the next two months. Teams will be calling the Leafs about Marner as we get closer to the NHL draft at the end of June.

Nashville Predators GM when asked about Mitch Marner

Alex Daugherty: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz when asked about Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner now that they have a fair bit of salary cap space to work with this offseason.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Reporter: “With, I mean something like $25 million, I haven’t done the math exactly, but something like that left. I mean, there’s a lot of big names out there. One of those is Mitch Marner.

Is that, is that a name that you’d look at now that you’ve got the money to kind of take that on. Is that a name that..

Trotz: “I don’t think Mitch is a free agent.

Reporter: “Okay. He’s just been in trade …”

Trotz: “That wouldn’ be a, I, I’ve just been…”

Reporter: “There’d been trade talks, is all I’m saying.”

Trotz: “Oh, yeah. No. Oh, they gotta have to talk to me. I haven’t talked to them so …”

Reporter: “Okay.:

Trotz: “… not that I know of. But I read the same stuff as you. That’s just rumors.”

Michael Gallagher: “After talking to a few people, the sense is the McDonagh trade is a precursor to an aggressive pursuit of a high-end scorer by Barry Trotz The Mitch Marner stans are going to be insufferable now…”