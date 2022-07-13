NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Nazem Kadri, and the San Jose Sharks

The Maple Leafs and their goaltending

TSN: Chris Johnston says the Toronto Maple Leafs are saying much about their potential backup goalie position.

“I can tell you that the expectation is that the Leafs will be bringing in a second option in net at the NHL level. They have a little bit of a budget here but they also have some wiggle room, $7.5 million in cap space as we’re talking right now to make that move. ”

Going into next season with Erik Kallgren and Justin Wall as your backup goalie options isn’t ideal.

Neal McHale: Pierre LeBrun on TSN 1050 on the Maple Leafs goaltending situation: “It wouldn’t surprise me if they at least kick the tires on Ilya Samsonov…they may call SJ about James Reimer”

Nazem Kadri‘s short list should come quickly

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Nazem Kadri will be looking for his last big mega deal.

“He and his agent Darren Ferris will accept all presentations but they will get down to a short list fairly quickly. Kadri will talk to the GMs, the coaches, and maybe some players involved at that point, and then make a decision. But there’s no doubt he’s going to have lots to chew on.”

Taj: Frank Seravalli on Nazem Kadri on DFO Rundown: “I think for sure it’s an AAV that starts with an 8…I’ve heard repeatedly that one team that has set Kadri above and beyond on their list is the Rangers.”

The Sharks could have two players on the move

Curtis Pashelka: The San Jose Sharks may not be done making moves. They could look at some more front office changes and maybe some trades.

Elliotte Friedman mentioned Kevin Labanc as one player who could be moved.

TSN: San Jose Sharks defensmen Brent Burns could be traded by the end of the week according to Pierre LeBrun. The Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes are two teams that have shown some interest.

“He has almost a full no-movement clause except for three teams that he can be dealt to without consent, in other words, three teams you’d want to go to, and I believe that Dallas and Carolina are among those three teams.”

Jeff Petry is among the other options the Hurricanes are looking at.