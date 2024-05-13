NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, and Joel Quenneville

Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils coaching search, and Joel Quenneville‘s situation

Sportsnet 960: Frank Seravalli on the Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils coaching search, and Joel Quenneville’s situation.

Seravalli: “There’s no doubt that Craig Berube‘s pretty high up on their list. It’s just will New Jersey act first and scurry to make sure that they get the guy that they want.

And if they do, or depending on how that works out, that’s certainly going to impact the Toronto situation as well, because I expect Todd McLellan to be on Toronto’s list as well.”

Host: “Is Joel Quenneville on the Maple Leafs list?

Seravalli: “I don’t know that for certain. I’ve seen some of the reporting and that he’s on their wish list. I, doesn’t really matter if he’s on their list or not, he’s not eligible. So until that changes, or unless that changes.

The commissioner hasn’t made any sort of ruling one way or the other. And I think that’s the toughest part. We’ve talked a lot about this with Joel Quenneville, you know, between us on this show, and I think that’s the hardest part is whether you want to suspend them for two years, three years, 10 years, permanently, whatever it might be.

He deserves to have a state, a sentence to, to know what’s happening next. Am I going to work in this league again or not?”

David Pagnotta: “As teams evaluate their coaching options, I’m told Joel Quenneville’s status remains unchanged – he is still ineligible to coach.

Edit: Some teams have indeed reached out, but also told his status is still the same. The Leafs, as of now, are not one of those teams.”

Steve Simmons: “Never mind Craig Berube, Joel Quenneville is the best choice to be the next coach of the Maple Leafs.”