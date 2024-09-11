NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, and Top 10 Trade Block

The Toronto Maple Leafs have more work planned after signing Nick Robertson

Darren Dreger: After the Toronto Maple Leafs re-signed forward Nick Robertson, would expect that defenseman Jani Hakanpaa and forward Max Pacioretty could be next in line for the Maple Leafs.

The Fourth Period: The Toronto Maple Leafs have just over $400,000 in projected salary cap space after re-signing forward Nick Roberston.

Sources are saying the Maple Leafs could be close to deal with forward Max Pacioretty, He could get a PTO before a contract as they’ll need to find the cap space.

Defenseman Conor Timmins and his $1.1 million salary cap hit are believed to be on the trade block.

TSN: Pacioretty will attend training camp on a PTO according to the Maple Leafs.

Allan Walsh: Pacioretty is expected to sign a contract with the Maple Leafs before the start of the season.

Nick Robertson could still be traded before the season starts

Frank Seravalli: Nick Robertson signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs but it’s more likely that he’ll be trade by the Leafs than it is for him to start the season with them.

There is solid interest in the winger and it’s easier to a trade a player under contract than it is an RFA.

Dawson Mercer, New Jersey talks are moving slowly

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on the weekend that the New Jersey Devils and Dawson Mercer weren’t close to a deal as of Friday and things have been moving slowly.

“It’s moving slow, at the moment. They’re grinding away at it, but there seems to be a lot of work that needs to be done before they get to the finish line.”

The Devils and Mercer’s camp have talked about multiple options but a short-term deal seems the most likely.

A top 10 NHL trade block board

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report: A top 10 NHL trade block board.

1. Brock Nelson – New York Islanders

2. Rasmus Andersson – Calgary Flames

3. David Savard – Montreal Canadiens

4. Joel Farabee – Philadelphia Flyers

5. Nazem Kadri – Calgary Flames

6. Nicholas Robertson – Toronto Maple Leafs (article before he re-signed)

7. Peyton Krebs – Buffalo Sabres

8. Oliver Wahlstrom – New York Islanders

9. Kaapo Kakko – New York Rangers

10. Trevor Zegras – Anaheim Ducks