NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, and the Ottawa Senators

Answering some Toronto Maple Leafs offseason questions

Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star: (mailbag) It is still too early in Kyle Dubas’ GM tenure for the Toronto Maple Leafs to fire him. That said, his leash is getting shorter.

Though Dubas likely doesn’t want to trade William Nylander, they may look to move him this offseason. He’s the most attractive trade chip. Salary cap wise the Maple Leafs should be able to navigate 2020-21, but it won’t be easy in 2021-22.

T.J. Brodie is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason, but thinks that he’ll be too expensive for the Maple Leafs. What about Dustin Byfuglien or Luke Schenn if the Leafs are looking for size and toughness?

Frederik Andersen will be back for the Leafs next season. Losing to the Columbus Blue Jackets wasn’t his fault. The Leafs were shutout twice.

Rangers have to listen to offers for the No. 1 pick

Lisa Dillman of The Athletic: Brian Burke on if the New York Rangers should listen to offers for the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft.

“The answer is: They’ve got to listen,” said former NHL general manager Brian Burke. “If someone is going to come after that pick hard, you generally get some offers.” Burke paused and added, “They’re generally garbage.”

Alexis Lafreniere is a left winger. The Rangers could use a centerman. The Los Angeles Kings at No. 2 are deeper at center and could use winger. The Kings have lots of other prospects, draft picks and salary cap space. The Ottawa Senators hold the No. 3 and No. 5 picks.

“If you’re (Rangers GM) Jeff Gorton: A. It’s a good day for your franchise, as flawed as the process might be, from my standpoint,” Burke said. “But B. you’ve got to listen (to offers). The speculation up here is that Ottawa is going to offer 3 and 5 for No. 1. But I wouldn’t do that. “This is a good draft. You’ll get a forward and a defenseman if you keep those picks. It’s a curious draft because there’s all positions available. There’s a high-ranked goalie — which is not always the case. There’s a couple of good defensemen. There’s good wingers and there’s good centers.”

Forgive the shitty Excel screenshot, but I thought this was interesting. How many times since the ’04 lockout would you prefer to have 3rd and 5th instead of 1st? I count 5 out of 16? Pick value dictates you hold onto 3rd and 5th, but man. This made me think about it a bit. pic.twitter.com/pMVMZeHltJ — Nate (@NKB121) August 19, 2020

Dom Luszczyszyn: “i have 1st at 17.7 wins over first 7 seasons and 3+5 at 18.4 — not nearly as clear cut as its made to be”