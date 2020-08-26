NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs Not Done Making Moves After The Kapanen Trade

James Mirtle: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas: “I don’t think this is going to be it for us.”

James Mirtle: Dubas on the first-round pick they acquired: “We’re open to moving it if the right deal came along for someone that could help us.”

Mark Masters: Dubas on the extra cap space: “You can use it in the off-season or let it accrue in the year & let the team get into the year & see what the needs are in the season …”

James Mirtle: Dubas said that they will talk to newly acquired pending RFA forward Evan Rodrigues.

Justin Cuthbert: Dubas on the type of defenseman they’d be looking for: “if there was another Jake Muzzin, we’d certainly be interested.”

Account4Hockey: Chris Johnston on Sportsnet 650 said that he thinks the Maple Leafs want to have a little bit of cap flexibility if other teams need to move out some salary or if free agency opens up some other options. They will use the freed up money to work on their blue line.

Johnston thinks they could see what the goalie market has to offer and it’s not a guarantee that Frederik Andersen is back with the Leafs next year.

Account4Hockey: Elliotte Friedman said on Sportsnet 590 that Dubas’ asking price for Kapanen when he was shopping Kasperi Kapanen has a first-round pick and a prospect.

Friedman thinks that the Maple Leafs want to bring their big four forwards back next season, and though not guaranteed, it’s looking more likely.

Account4Hockey: Friedman on SN 590 said that he doesn’t see the Maple Leafs going after Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray after yesterday’s trade. Though not guaranteed, it’s more than likely that Andersen remains with the Leafs.

Michael Traikos: Expect the Maple Leafs to make some more trades. Potential trade targets include Andreas Johnsson, Alex Kerfoot and/or Pierre Engvall.

James Mirtle of The Athletic: Frederik Gauthier may not be brought back.

Believe that they may not qualify Evan Rodrigues at $2 million but could see if they can sign him to a lower number. If they can sign him cheaper, and they feel he can fill one of their wing spots, they could look to move Andreas Johnson in another deal.

Right defense is still an issue with only Justin Holl and Travis Dermott (who is left-handed).

Multiple teams had said that Maple Leafs have dangled four players to varying degrees.

Frederik Andersen – A team that is looking for a low salary may be interested as he is only owed $1 million in salary. He may be available for a low-cost “useful” asset, Most seen as a cap-clearing move. Would the Edmonton Oilers be an interested team?

Alexander Kerfoot – mixed results at center, and at $3.5 million they need him to be a third-line center. Owed $8 million in salary over the final three years of his deal.

Pierre Engvall – They signed him midseason to a $1.25 million deal. Some questions if he can play down the middle.

Andreas Johnsson – Has a lower trade value than Kasperi Kapanen partially due to age, higher cap hit and injury this past season. May not move unless they need more cap space to acquire a defenseman.

If they moved all four players, that would give them upwards on $17 million in cap space. They would also then have more holes in their roster that would need filling.

It doesn’t seem like William Nylander will be traded this offseason. Trade offers for Nylander have been “B players and grab bag deals.”