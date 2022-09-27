NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Patrick Kane, Rasmus Sandin, and Auston Matthews

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Patrick Kane doesn’t want to play for the Maple Leafs

@OilersAnalytics: Kevin Weekes on ESPN Radio on Friday: “Patrick Kane has stated several times that he does not want to be a Leaf, and that he wants to go to a team that he feels actually has a chance at the Stanley Cup.”

“Oilers, Rangers, and Caps are the top 3 teams on Kane’s list.”

Rasmus Sandin looking for more than Timothy Liljegren on a two-year deal

Mike Cormack: From Chris Johnston’s newsletter on Toronto Maple Leafs RFA defenseman Rasmus Sandin.

“It’s believed the Leafs and agent Lewis Gross has focused recent discussions on one- and two-year extensions. The Sandin camp has sought a one-year contract his qualifying offer (approximately $875,000) or a two-year term north of the $1.4 million AAV taken by teammate Timothy Liljegren in June.”

No Sandin and injuries open a door to two

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Rasmus Sandin remains unsigned, and injuries to Jake Muzzin and Timothy Lilegren has opened the door for left-handed free agent signees Victor Mete and Jordie Benn.

“We were looking for some right-handed depth (in free agency), but we like these guys better than some of the other options,” coach Sheldon Keefe says.

McDavid, MacKinnon and then Matthews

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Connor McDavid will be the highest-paid player this year at $12.5 million (AAV). Nathan MacKinnon will top the 2023-24 list at $12.6 million. Auston Matthews will likely be the highest-paid player in 2024-25 when cap is expected to jump.

Matthews will only be 26 at that time. Money won’t be an issue for the Toronto Maple Leafs as only Morgan Rielly and Calle Jarnkrok are under contract in 2024-25 for the Leafs, and at a combined $9.6 million.

Will Matthews be looking for a max eight-year deal or go shorter and then look to cash in on another big deal?