NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Calgary Flames

Maple Leafs first-round pick should be made available

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: The Toronto Maple Leafs only have their first-, second- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 NHL draft.

The Maple Leafs are in a win-now mode and everything, including trading their first-round pick, should be on the table.

Flyers are likely to wait before determining which direction to go

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Philadelphia Flyers selling off someone like Claude Giroux doesn’t usually happen at this time of the season. Bidding wars happen closer to the trade deadline.

If the Flyers did decide to go full rebuild, now would be the time to start the process as this roster isn’t close to bottoming out. They likely wouldn’t get full trade value if they started moving players now.

Believe the Flyers will hold steady for now and see where they are in a couple of months.

Flames predications

Salim Valji of TSN: Some predictions for the Calgary Flames for this year.

Flames GM Brad Treliving should be active at the trade deadline this year and could bring in at least one significant player. The Flames will have some cap concerns next season so they should take advantage this year.

Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano would be the perfect fit.

If they look for a top-six forward, Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli might be an option. He has two years left on his deal at $4.25 million.

Trade assets for the Flames could be defenseman Nikita Zadorov, forward Dillon Dube, and they have three picks in the first two rounds of the 2022 NHL draft.

Flames pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau may not be back next year.

The Flames could look to sign Nazem Kadri if he hits the open market. The Flames tried to trade for him back in 2019.

Forward Sean Monahan could be bought out or traded if they retain some salary.