NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Ottawa Senators

Could the Flyers and Senators be interested in Wayne Simmonds?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs sent forward Nick Robertson to the AHL as he remains waiver-exempt. Denis Malgin requires waivers and could have been claimed by someone. Both players deserved to the roster. The Leafs are only carrying 20 of 23 players so they could be cap compliant.

Defensemen Timothy Liljegren ($1.4 million) and Jordie Benn ($750,000) will open the season on the LTIR and Carl Dahlstrom will be on the SOIR.

There has been some speculation that the Philadelphia Flyers could have some interest in Wayne Simmonds. Nick Kypreos reported the Ottawa Senators could have some level of interest.

Two GMs who are on the hot seat this season

TSN: Craig Button and Pierre LeBrun on That’s Hockey on how far GM Kyle Dubas needs to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs in the postseason to keep his job, and who else could be on the GM hot seat.

Button: “Well I think he’s got to get past the first round, number one.”

Gino Reda: “That’s it? If he gets past the first round he keeps his job?”

Button: “I don’t know that. I do know this though, he hasn’t won a playoff round. I mean, managers believe in their players. Coaches believe in their players. Mike Johnston talked about the philosophical belief that he has in his methods.

There’s a lot of ways to win Gino. A lot of different ways to win.”

Reda: “Even more ways to lose.”

Button: “Well, okay, but I’m talking about, there’s not one certain, one complete template for winning. He believes in his template.

I will tell you this, what you never want to be is dead right. If they don’t get past the first round, maybe if they don’t get past the second round, he’ll be dead right.”

LeBrun on Dubas not being the only GM under pressure this season: “I think another GM under pressure is Chuck Fletcher in Philadelphia. For starters, I give Chuck Fletcher credit for resisting what may be a lot of GMs on the hot seat might have done in that position this summer, and that is throw a blank check at Johnny Gaudreau just to just of salvage your own situation. I think that Chuck Fletcher said, ‘that’s not what we need right now.’

The Flyers are going with some younger players and trying to bounce back after a couple of difficult seasons. But I do think if the Flyers struggle again this year that it wouldn’t shock me if there’s a move there at the end of the season. So, that’s one name certainly I think is on the hot seat.”