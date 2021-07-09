NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Rielly, Andersen and Hyman

TSN: Bryan Hayes and Gord Miller on TSN’s Overdrive. Miller when asked if there is a better chance that Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly signs a long contract extension this offseason or that he gets traded by the Leafs.

“I don’t think he’ll sign a long-term extension this summer. He may sign it next summer but I think he’ll wait to see how it plays out. The Leafs might do that as well. I wonder how he feels about all these references to the ‘core four.’ How does he feel when they talk about the core four all the time? He’s a big part of the Leafs core but seems to get left out of that conversation.” … “I don’t think he signs a long-term extension this summer.”

Host Hayes.

“I’m not sure he will either but I don’t think they’re going to deal him. He feels like a lifelong Leaf to me.”

Gord Miller asks, what if they just play it out? and then answers.

“You get his cap space. If it doesn’t work out, you can’t get him signed. You know, Dougie Hamilton’s going to want from what we’re hearing, Dougie Hamilton wants north of $8 million a year. “

Hayes:

“I think Dougie Hamilton has a more compelling case for that money today more than Morgan Rielly does. Two years ago Rielly did. Rielly’s run into some injury problems. He’s had some up and down seasons the past year and a half. He’s not been nearly as consistent, and I think Dougie Hamilton has been more consistent, put up more numbers. And Hamilton may be asking for it but doesn’t mean he’ll get that. I think the Leafs should be pro-active on this though. I think Rielly is a guy you want to keep.”

Miller asks what does that number look like? Hayes:

“I’m not sure. This is where you may take advantage also of the flat cap, right? As of now when you’re signing flat cap but I think in the next couple of years it’s going to boost and maybe substantially. Not this year or next, but at some point, the money is going to come flowing in again.”

Miller:

“The one thing the Leafs can do of course is give him eight years so you can spread it out a bit. So is it eight years times six? That $48 million. To get $48 million from another team, he’d have to sign for seven years and at just north of seven.”

Hayes on UFA Frederik Anderson and Zach Hyman.