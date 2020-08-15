NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Spezza Hopes To Return, and Leafs-Penguins Swap Goaltenders?

Spezza hopes to be back

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza is a pending unrestricted free agent. He’s hopeful that he gets the chance to play for the Leafs next season.

“The fire still burns, and I really hope to be back here next year.”

Spezza is back living in Toronto with his family. He has signed a one-year, $700,000 deal last offseason.

“I know I’m not the player I once was, but I do feel like I can help quite a bit,” Spezza said Wednesday. “When you lose, there’s consequences, but I’d really love a chance to come back with this group.”

Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas plans on having some contract talks with Spezza. Getting new deals done for restricted free agents Travis Dermott and Ilya Mikheyev would take priority.

Could the Maple Leafs and Penguins swap goaltenders?

Youtube: Nick Kypreos and Doug MacLean talking about what is next for the Toronto Maple Leafs on ‘Real Kyper at Noon.’

** NHLrumors.com transcription

“Freddy was good enough to lose in this series. But now people will look at his stats, his game-clinching series numbers are horrific for the Leafs, he can’t close out games and he lets in that horrible second goal. I think we’ve seen the last of game for Frederik Andersen in a Toronto Maple Leafs uniform. He’s got one year left on his deal and he’s certainly not going to want to go in there and play it out. They’re not going to want him to go in there and play it out. He’s going to want an extension. I think, I think we’re going to see a different goaltender for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Now someone whisper to me , keep an eye out for Matt Murray for Frederik Andersen. Pittsburgh of course has Matt Murray. They’ve got issues. The Leafs probably not that comfortable for Frederik Andersen. How about that trade one-for-one?”

Both Kypreos and Doug MacLean say that both goaltenders need a change.