NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, St. Louis Blues and Alex Pietrangelo

Leafs will try to figure out how to fit Pietrangelo in, but going a cheaper route more likely

Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star: The Toronto Maple Leafs will definitely try to figure it out, but it’s hard to see them being able to fit in Alex Pietrangelo in the $9 million range per season to a team that already has Auston Matthews ($11.634 million), John Tavares ($11 million), Mitch Marner ($10.893) and William Nylander ($6.9 million).

Some fans suggest trade Morgan Rielly and his $5 million cap hit, and the return for him would be pretty good. doesn’t see this as an option.

Moving either Marner or Nylander would make more sense than moving Rielly or Frederik Andersen. Would be a big surprise if GM Kyle Dubas moved any of his big four forwards though.

Believe that they are more likely to go cheaper than Pietrangelo. Options could include Zach Bogosian, Luke Schenn, Michael Stone, Dylan DeMelo, T.J. Brodie, or Dustin Byfuglien.

Odd situation with the Blues and Pietrangelo but he’ll never rule them out

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Sources have said the St. Louis Blues have discussed term ranging from five to eight years with Alex Pietrangelo‘s agent Don Meehan. No current Blues player has a no-movement clause, but one structure discussed does include one for Pietrangelo.

Another structure has bonuses in the 7th and 8th years of the deal providing some buyout protection.

After the Blues won the Stanley Cup last year, sources say Pietrangelo’s camp approached the Blues about an extension. GM Doug Armstrong wanted to wait a bit until there was more certainty on the 2020-21 salary cap. After that the Blues traded for Justin Faulk and extended for seven years and $45.5 million, and Brayden Schenn for eight-years and $52 million.

Some think that Pietrangelo has taken these negotiations personally. Some think that Armstrong doesn’t like negotiating with Newport.

Even with the talk of Pietrangelo hitting free agency, he won’t rule out re-signing with the Blues.