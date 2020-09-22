NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, St. Louis Blues, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Leafs could move players to make a Pietrangelo deal fit

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 said that there are definitely players that the Toronto Maple Leafs could trade to be able to fit in Alex Pietrangelo.

Dreger mentions William Nylander and Carlo Colaiacovo mentions Andreas Johnsson and Alex Kerfoot.

Dreger does add that there is a risk of having four to five players making over $9 million per season.

NHL Watcher: Dreger adds that it could be posturing by both the St. Louis Blues and Pietrangelo. It’s not a 100 percent guarantee that he signs with another team. Frustration has settled in though.

Rust drawing interest, notes on Hornqvist, Tanev, Jarry, and Malkin

Rob Rossi and Josh Yohe of The Athletic: Several teams have called the Pittsburgh Penguins about forward Bryan Rust, and he could be their best trade chip this offseason.

Multiple sources are saying that the Penguins are not actively shopping Rust and that they’d prefer to keep him. The wouldn’t pass up trading him if the return was significant. To move him, a source said they’d need to get at least an NHL-ready player and a top prospect.

Rust has two-years left at a $3.5 million cap hit. It would be interesting if they moved as the Penguins are still in a win-now mode, and the reasons why teams are interested in him, is how he’d be beneficial for the Penguins. Trading one of Evgeni Malkin‘s wingers would also be a curious decision.

Right winger Patric Hornqvist is available.

A right-handed defenseman is a priority for GM Jim Rutherford. Multiple league and team sources have said the Penguins would like to clear cap space to go after UFA defenseman Chris Tanev. Tanev could be looking for more than $4.5 million a season, with the Penguins not wanting to go over $5 million.

Multiple sources have said that Tristan Jarry‘s next deal could be two-year bridge deal or a four-year deal. A four-year deal would carry a higher cap hit – somewhere in the $4 million range.

The Penguins could start talks with Evgeni Malkin’s camp about a contract extension that could see him retire as a Penguin. He’s got a year left and they could look at a three-year deal.

Even though they re-signed Jared McCann to a two-year deal, they could still go after a third-line center and shift McCann to the wing.