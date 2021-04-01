NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Their Goaltending, and the Top 30 Trade Bait Board

Options for the Maple Leafs in net if they decide they need to add

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen hasn’t skated in almost two weeks. Jack Campbell has filled in admirably.

Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas is focusing on a top-six forward, but they currently have two goaltenders that are a little banged. If one ends up happening to go on the LTIR, they’d need to find another goaltender.

Rental Options

Linus Ullmark – Buffalo Sabres – $2.6-million cap hit

Scott Wedgewood – New Jersey Devils – $700,000

James Reimer – Carolina Hurricanes – $3.4 million

Jonathan Bernier – Detroit Red Wings – $3 million

Ryan Miller – Anaheim Ducks – $1 million

Devan Dubnyk – San Jose Sharks – $4.33 million

David Rittich – Calgary Flames – $2.7 million

Pekka Rinne – Nashville Predators – $5 million

Longview Candidates

Darcy Kuemper – Arizona Coyotes – $4.5 million for one more year.

Elvis Merzlikins – Columbus Blue Jackets – $4 million for one more year.

Joonas Korpisalo – Columbus Blue Jackets – $2.8 million for one more year.

Alexandar Georgiev – New York Rangers – $2.425 million for one more year.

Jonathan Quick – Los Angeles Kings – $5.8 million for two more years.

Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 960 Frederik Andersen the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie situation.

“At this point in time, they don’t believe Andersen’s injury — whatever it is — is season-ending. So, that’s No. 1. No. 2, what I understand they’ve told other teams is, ‘we don’t have a ton of cap room and we’re not burning it on a goalie unless we absolutely have to.’ So, the fact they’re not running out and saying, ‘I gotta get a goalie,’ says to me that they believe Andersen is coming back.”

TSN Trade Bait Board

Frank Seravalli of TSN: Top 30 NHL trade bait.

1. David Savard – RD

2. Kyle Palmieri – RW

3. Taylor Hall – LW

4. Nick Foligno – LW

5. Jonathan Bernier – G

6. Mattias Ekholm – LD

7. Mikael Granlund – C

8. Toronto’s top prospect

9. Luke Glendening – C

10. Alex Goligoski – LD

11. Ryan Dzingel – LW

12. Chicago salary cap space

13. Chris Driedger – G

14. Brandon Montour – RD

15. Rickard Rakell – RW

16. Scott Laughton – C

17. Vince Dunn – LD

18. Devan Dubnyk – G

19. Tanner Pearson – LW

20. Bobby Ryan – RW

21. Marc Staal – LD

22. Colin Miller – RD

23. Marcus Sorensen – LW

24. Jamie Oleksiak – LD

25. Dmitry Kulikov – LD

26. Sam Bennett – C

27. Jake Virtanen – RW

28. Alex Kerfoot – C

29. Jake DeBrusk – LW

30. Anthony DeAngelo – RD