NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Their Goaltending, and the Top 30 Trade Bait Board

Options for the Maple Leafs in net if they decide they need to add
Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen hasn’t skated in almost two weeks. Jack Campbell has filled in admirably.
Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas is focusing on a top-six forward, but they currently have two goaltenders that are a little banged. If one ends up happening to go on the LTIR, they’d need to find another goaltender.
Rental Options
Linus Ullmark – Buffalo Sabres – $2.6-million cap hit
Scott Wedgewood – New Jersey Devils – $700,000
James Reimer – Carolina Hurricanes – $3.4 million
Jonathan Bernier – Detroit Red Wings – $3 million
Ryan Miller – Anaheim Ducks – $1 million
Devan Dubnyk – San Jose Sharks – $4.33 million
David Rittich – Calgary Flames – $2.7 million
Pekka Rinne – Nashville Predators – $5 million
Longview Candidates
Darcy Kuemper – Arizona Coyotes – $4.5 million for one more year.
Elvis Merzlikins – Columbus Blue Jackets – $4 million for one more year.
Joonas Korpisalo – Columbus Blue Jackets – $2.8 million for one more year.
Alexandar Georgiev – New York Rangers – $2.425 million for one more year.
Jonathan Quick – Los Angeles Kings – $5.8 million for two more years.
Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 960 Frederik Andersen the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie situation.
“At this point in time, they don’t believe Andersen’s injury — whatever it is — is season-ending. So, that’s No. 1. No. 2, what I understand they’ve told other teams is, ‘we don’t have a ton of cap room and we’re not burning it on a goalie unless we absolutely have to.’ So, the fact they’re not running out and saying, ‘I gotta get a goalie,’ says to me that they believe Andersen is coming back.”
TSN Trade Bait Board
Frank Seravalli of TSN: Top 30 NHL trade bait.
1. David Savard – RD
2. Kyle Palmieri – RW
3. Taylor Hall – LW
4. Nick Foligno – LW
5. Jonathan Bernier – G
6. Mattias Ekholm – LD
7. Mikael Granlund – C
8. Toronto’s top prospect
9. Luke Glendening – C
10. Alex Goligoski – LD
11. Ryan Dzingel – LW
12. Chicago salary cap space
13. Chris Driedger – G
14. Brandon Montour – RD
15. Rickard Rakell – RW
16. Scott Laughton – C
17. Vince Dunn – LD
18. Devan Dubnyk – G
19. Tanner Pearson – LW
20. Bobby Ryan – RW
21. Marc Staal – LD
22. Colin Miller – RD
23. Marcus Sorensen – LW
24. Jamie Oleksiak – LD
25. Dmitry Kulikov – LD
26. Sam Bennett – C
27. Jake Virtanen – RW
28. Alex Kerfoot – C
29. Jake DeBrusk – LW
30. Anthony DeAngelo – RD