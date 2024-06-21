NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs UFAs, and NHL Free Agent Tiers

Quick notes on four Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFAs

The Fourth Period: The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tyler Bertuzzi have a mutual interest and the sides “continue to work at it.”

The Maple Leafs and Max Domi have open dialogue as well.

Defenseman Joel Edmundson told the Maple Leafs that he will test free agency but didn’t rule out a return to Toronto.

The Maple Leafs won’t be bringing T.J. Brodie back.

NHL free agent tiers

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Tiering off almost a hundred unrestricted NHL free agents.

Tier 1: The impact players – “These are established players who can play key roles immediately for a team.”

Jake Guentzel, LW, Carolina Hurricanes

Elias Lindholm, C, Vancouver Canucks

Jonathan Marchessault, RW, Vegas Golden Knights

Brandon Montour, D, Florida Panthers

Brett Pesce, D, Carolina Hurricanes

Sam Reinhart, RW, Florida Panthers

Brady Skjei, D, Carolina Hurricanes

Tier 2: The Steven Stamkos tier

Steven Stamkos, C/LW, Tampa Bay Lightning

Tier 3: The best bets – “These players have shown they’re worth the investment.”

Viktor Arvidsson, LW, Los Angeles Kings

Tyler Bertuzzi, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Matt Duchene, C, Dallas Stars

Patrick Kane, RW, Detroit Red Wings

David Perron, LW, Detroit Red Wings

Matt Roy, D, Los Angeles Kings

Chandler Stephenson, C, Vegas Golden Knights

Tyler Toffoli, LW/RW, Winnipeg Jets

Nikita Zadorov, D, Vancouver Canucks

Tier 4: The best values – “Under-the-radar gems, analytics darlings and low-cost difference-makers.”

Laurent Brossoit, G, Winnipeg Jets

Dylan DeMelo, D, Winnipeg Jets

Alexandre Carrier, D, Nashville Predators

Brenden Dillon, D, Winnipeg Jets

Max Domi, C/RW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Anthony Duclair, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D, Florida Panthers

Sean Monahan, C, Winnipeg Jets

Jordan Martinook, LW/RW, Carolina Hurricanes

Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, Florida Panthers

James van Riemsdyk, LW, Boston Bruins

Sean Walker, D, Colorado Avalanche

Tier 5: The boom-or-busts – “Players that have the ability to justify the investment — or whose contracts could eventually become an eyesore on Cap Friendly’s successor.”

Jake DeBrusk, LW, Boston Bruins

Jonathan Drouin, LW, Colorado Avalanche

Shayne Gostisbehere, D, Detroit Red Wings

Erik Gustafsson, D, New York Rangers

Dakota Joshua, LW, Vancouver Canucks

Anthony Mantha, LW, Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Roslovic, C/RW, New York Rangers

Anthony Stolarz, G, Florida Panthers

Teuvo Teravainen, LW, Carolina Hurricanes

Tier 6: The rickety investments – “Danger, danger! Familiar names, strong reputations but options that teams might think twice about.”

TJ Brodie, D, Toronto Maple Leafs

Adam Henrique, C, Edmonton Oilers

Tyler Myers, D, Vancouver Canucks

Alex Nedeljkovic, G, Pittsburgh Penguins

Ilya Samsonov, G, Toronto Maple Leafs

Chris Tanev, D, Dallas Stars

Jason Zucker, LW/RW, Nashville Predators

Tier 7: The spackle – “The other free agents available that don’t neatly fall into these tiers.”

Alexander Barabanov, RW, San Jose Sharks

Tyson Barrie, D, Nashville Predators

Anthony Beauvillier, LW/RW, Nashville Predators

Teddy Blueger, C, Vancouver Canucks

William Carrier, C, Vegas Golden Knights

Cal Clutterbuck, RW, New York Islanders

Ian Cole, D, Vancouver Canucks

Pheonix Copley, G, Los Angeles Kings

Nick Cousins, C, Florida Panthers

Casey DeSmith, G, Vancouver Canucks

Matt Dumba, D, Tampa Bay Lightning

Joel Edmundson, D, Toronto Maple Leafs

Christian Fischer, C, Detroit Red Wings

Warren Foegele, LW/RW, Edmonton Oilers

Zemgus Girgensons, C, Buffalo Sabres

Matt Grzelcyk, D, Boston Bruins

Mike Hoffman, LW, San Jose Sharks

Tyler Johnson, C, Chicago Blackhawks

Martin Jones, G, Toronto Maple Leafs

Kasperi Kapanen, RW, St. Louis Blues

Sam Lafferty, C, Vancouver Canucks

Kevin Lankinen, G, Nashville Predators

Kaapo Kahkonen, G, New Jersey Devils

Dominik Kubalik, LW/RW, Ottawa Senators

Dmitry Kulikov, D, Florida Panthers

Oliver Kylington, D, Calgary Flames

Kevin Labanc, LW/RW, San Jose Sharks

Ilya Lyubushkin, D, Toronto Maple Leafs

Matt Martin, LW/RW, New York Islanders

Pat Maroon, RW, Boston Bruins

Alec Martinez, D, Vegas Golden Knights

Colin Miller, D, Winnipeg Jets

Matt Murray, G, Toronto Maple Leafs

Tomas Nosek, C, New Jersey Devils

Kyle Okposo, RW, Florida Panthers

Victor Olofsson, RW, Buffalo Sabres

Max Pacioretty, LW, Washington Capitals

Tanner Pearson, LW, Montreal Canadiens

Antti Raanta, G, Carolina Hurricanes

James Reimer, G, Detroit Red Wings

Mike Reilly, D, New York Islanders

Marco Scandella, D, St. Louis Blues

Justin Schultz, D, Seattle Kraken

Kevin Shattenkirk, D, Boston Bruins

Craig Smith, RW, Dallas Stars

Daniel Sprong, RW/LW, Detroit Red Wings

Brendan Smith, D, New Jersey Devils

Marc Staal, D, Philadelphia Flyers

Cam Talbot, G, Los Angeles Kings

Tomas Tatar, LW/RW, Seattle Kraken

Scott Wedgewood, G, Dallas Stars

Alex Wennberg, C, New York Rangers