NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and the Ottawa Senators

The Maple Leafs situation with Rasmus Sandin isn’t just about money

TSN: Chris Johnston on the Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas trying to smooth things over with pending RFA defenseman Rasmus Sandin.

“Yeah, well after Dubas met with reporters he then went to meet with Rasmus Sandin’s agent here in Montreal. I think that is significant because, yes, he needs a contract. He’s on his second deal. He doesn’t have a ton of leverage or anything but he is an important player.

I think that his concerns aren’t just money. It’s not just arguing over how the contract looks. It’s where his role is with this team. And with Mark Giordano already re-signed. Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin ahead of him on the depth chart, I think that is some of what needs to get smoothed over here before you get his signature on a contract.”

Would an extension be attached to a J.T. Miller trade?

TSN: Darren Dreger on the Vancouver Canucks

“Ongoing speculation for months now on the future of J.T. Miller. Has there been momentum on the trade front? Well, the interest is high in J.T. Miller. You gotta wonder whether or not an extension would be attached to that if you’re getting maximum return back to the Vancouver Canucks.

This is a breeding ground for that type of transaction. So, we’ll keep a close watch on that.”

Senators leaning towards trading their first-round pick

TSN: Darren Dreger on the Ottawa Senators No. 7 draft pick.

“And keep an eye on the seven pick belonging to the Ottawa Senators. I know that Pierre Dorion, the general manager has acknowledged that it was 50-50 whether he’d keep the pick or move the pick.

It’s starting to feel like it’s leaning towards trading the seventh pick overall. Which would fetch a bunch.

