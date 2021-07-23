NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and the San Jose Sharks

Door still open for Galchenyk and Andersen

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said that the “door isn’t closed” for pending unrestricted free agent forward Alex Galchenyuk and goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Canucks looking to make moves today

David Pagnotta: The Vancouver Canucks are another team to watch today as they are actively shopping defenseman Nate Schmidt and goaltender Braden Holtby.

The Canucks are also willing to trade their 2021 first round pick – 9th overall.

They are looking for a top-six winger and a top-four defenseman.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: Sharks GM Doug Wilson on looking for some veteran depth to add to their bottom six.

“We’re looking to add a couple of forwards that can play in a men’s role, where sometimes last year we put some kids in some roles that was probably a little bit much for them — but that was part of the reset and replenish,” Wilson said. “We’re looking to add some players that I think can take our (compete) to the next level, and also allow younger players to flourish playing with some veteran guys.”

The Sharks many need to move some money with Radim Simek and Kevin Labanc as trade candidates. Simek has a $2.25 million cap hit for another three years and they’ve already been trying to trade him. Multiple sources have said there has been some friction between Evander Kane and teammates. He would be a tough move.

Martin Jones has three years left at $5.75 million and even with retaining 50 percent of his salary they may not be able to move him. A buyout is an option.

Wilson knows he’s going to have to get creative.

“You do have to explore some creativity. We’ll be able to add some pieces. We continue to have discussions, and look into that.”

Curtis Pashelka: GM Wilson said they haven’t made any final whether to buy out goaltender Martin or not.