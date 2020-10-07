NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Wayne Simmonds, Alexander Kerfoot, and Andreas Johnsson

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Darren Dreger on TSN 590 on the mutual interest between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Wayne Simmonds.

“I think there is mutual interest. I think the Maple Leafs, as Pierre LeBrun has reported, are definitely interested. But at what cost? Are we talking about a million or less? I don’t think the Leafs can afford to invest more than $1 million into Wayne Simmonds. That aspect of it has to come to the forefront and it will as of Friday.

It’s all financially connected. Could Wayne Simmonds be a fit from a physical perspective when you take into account what Dubas said yesterday about wanting to be a team to be tougher to play against? It’s not dropping the fists — that’s not the toughness you’re talking about. It is a kind of game that the Lightning just won the Cup with — guys competing every single shift who are going to grind and win puck battles and force turnovers. That is the type of toughness the Leafs and Dubas are looking for more of. Is Wayne Simmonds capable of doing that? I am not so sure.”