NHL Rumors: Trade and Free Agent Options for the Devils, and the Sharks are Open for Business

Trade and free agent options for the Devils

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: The New Jersey Devils could use some help on the blue line. There are some teams who could be looking to trade one before the expansion draft so they don’t lose someone for nothing.

Some potential pre-expansion draft trade options include Connor Clifton (Bruins), Colin Miller (Sabres), Nick Leddy (Islanders), Cal Foote (Lightning), Jake Bean (Hurricanes), Travis Dermott (Maple Leafs), Vince Dunn (Blues), and Mathew Dumba (Wild).

Other trade options could include Dougie Hamilton (Hurricanes), Seth Jones (Blue Jackets), Rasmus Ristolainen (Sabres), Hampus Lindholm, Cam Fowler or Josh Manson from the Ducks, Ryan Ellis or Mattias Ekholm from the Predators,

Free agent options could include Ryan Murray, Adam Larsson, and Alec Martinez.

Sharks are open for business

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: Multiple sources are saying the San Jose Sharks have increased their trade talks of late.

Sharks that could potentially be on the trade block include Kevin Labanc, Radim Simek and Dylan Gambrell. They are looking to make a ‘hockey trade’ but are okay with adding more draft picks.

The 25-year old Labanc could be their best trade chip. He signed a four-year, $18.9 million deal last October. He started last season in their top-six but was bumped down the lineup by the end of the season.

The 28-year old Simek has three years left on his deal at a $2.25 million cap hit. That is too much for the Sharks on their third pair or seventh defenseman.

The 24-year old Gambrell is an RFA. He may be better suited as a fourth-line center as opposed to the third-line.

Any trades will have to keep in mind that on July 17th expansion protection lists have to be submitted. The Sharks aren’t the only team looking to make moves. One source in a text:

“There is a lot of chatter across the league, as you would probably imagine.”

From July 17th to July 22nd there is a league-wide trade freeze. The expansion draft is July 21st at 8 PM ET.