NHL Rumors: Trade Bait Board, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Erik Karlsson, and the Goalie Market

TSN trade bait board

TSN: Top 10 players who could be traded this offseason.

1 Pierre-Luc Dubois – Winnipeg Jets – C- 24 – pending RFA

2. Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg Jets – G – 30 – one-year at $6.17 million

3. Alex DeBrincat – Ottawa Senators – LW – 25 – pending RFA

4. Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg Jets – C – 30 – one-year at $6.1 million

5. Erik Karlsson – San Jose Sharks – RD – 33 – four years at $11.5 million

6. Brett Pesce – Carolina Hurricanes – RD – 28 – one-year at $4.025s million

7. Noah Hanifin – Calgary Flames – LD – 26 – one-year at $4.95 million

8. Travis Konecny – Philadelphia Flyers – W – two years at $5.5 million

9. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks – G – four years at $6.4 million

10. Scott Laughton – Philadelphia Flyers – C/LW – three years at $3 million

Multiple teams discussing Pierre-Luc Dubois

David Pagnotta: Pat Brisson, the agent for Pierre-Luc Dubois, continues to work with the Winnipeg Jets to help find a trade and work on Dubois’ long-term future.

There are multiple teams involved with lots of moving parts. What team Dubois ends up with will factor into any new contract.

A few teams are kicking tires on Erik Karlsson

TSN: Pierre LeBrun was asked about where things are with the San Jose Sharks and Erik Karlsson. He said the sides met last week and are on the same page about trying to find a trade to a contender but the contract (four years left at $11.5 million) will be an issue.

“Is there a team out there, that can eat enough of that deal or how much are the Sharks willing to eat? Of course, Karlsson, has a full no-move and will have the last say on if he’s comfortable with a trade partner. No guarantee this deal gets done, but a few teams already kicking tires the last few days.”

A crowded goalie market

TSN: If you’re looking for a goaltender this offseason, there are a variety of options out there according to Darren Dreger. Cap considerations will need to be considered but John Gibson and Connor Hellebuyck are available for trade. Others include:

“Are you willing to test the unrestricted free-agent market assuming Adin Hill gets there? You’ve got Tristan Jarry, you’ve got Joonas Korpisalo, you’ve got an experienced goalie in Cam Talbot. You want a bold move? How about offer sheet Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins, although I’m fairly certain the Bruins would match that, so there are different layers and options when it comes to goaltending.”