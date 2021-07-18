NHL Rumors: Trade Market, Sabres, Penguins, Avs, Canucks and Oilers

The trade market is full of names

Andy Strickland: A prominent agent told that he’s never seen this many players available for trade. Players with every team.

Ullmark not ruling out a return to Buffalo

Lance Lysowski: Source saying that Buffalo Sabres pending UFA goaltender Linus Ullmark hasn’t ruled out returning. He’s still going over all his options.

When free agency opens on July 28th, would expect him to draw some interest.

Penguins serious about Hyman

Dan Kingerski: The Pittsburgh Penguins’ interest in pending UFA Zach Hyman is serious and they weren’t just checking in.

Now how they would be able to fit that contract in is a different story.

Heiskanen fallout for top RFA defensemen

The Dallas Stars and Miro Heiskanen agreed on an eight-year deal with an $8.45 million cap hit.

Adrian Dater: A real good comparable for Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.

Would bet that Makar would get more, in the $9 million range.

Pierre LeBrun: Makar’s agent Brian Bartlett said they are having ‘cordial conversations’ with the Avalanche. He adds there is no new news.

Satiar Shah: Vancouver Canucks RFA defenseman Quinn Hughes is a different RFA designation.

If the Canucks are looking to sign Hughes to a seven- or eight-year deal it would likely be in the $7.5 to $8 million range.

Quinn is more likely to sign a bridge deal.

Oilers free agent targets should be…

Allan Mitchell: The Edmonton Oilers have a bit of salary cap space to work and that number could increase if they buy out James Neal and/or Mikko Koskinen.

Top 11 free agents the Oilers should persue.