NHL Rumors: Trade Packages For Seth Jones, and Top 30 Trade Targets
Four potential trade packages from the leading contenders for Seth Jones. Top NHL trade candidates and teams they've been linked to.
Four potential packages from the leading contenders for Seth Jones

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets could expect a similar, but likely smaller package to what Ottawa Senators received for Erik KarlssonChris Tierney, Rudolfs Balcers, Dylan DeMelo, Josh Norris, a first- and second-round pick, and two conditional picks – in a Seth Jones trade. GM Jarmo Kekalainen is hoping for a bidding war and that Jones wants to sign an extension there.

Potential trade packages for four of the ‘leading candidate’ for Jones.

Chicago Blackhawks –  Philipp Kurashev, Nicolas Beaudin, Lukas Reichel, and a 2022 first-round pick.

Colorado Avalanche – Tyson Jost, Sampo Ranta, Justin Barron and a 2021 first-round pick.

Los Angeles Kings – Adrian Kempe, Akil Thomas, Tobias Bjornfot and a lottery protected 2022 first-round pick.

Philadelphia Flyers – Philippe Myers, Zayde Wisdom, Morgan Frost and a 2021 first-round pick.

Top 30 NHL trade candidates

The Fourth Period: Top players who could be traded this offseason and the teams that have been linked to them.

1. Jack Eichel – Anaheim, Los Angeles, Calgary, NY Rangers, Minnesota, Vegas, Chicago, Columbus, Florida, Seattle

2. Seth Jones – Philadelphia, Winnipeg, Toronto, Chicago.

3. Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Boston, Vancouver, Seattle, New Jersey, NY Rangers.

4. Evgeny Kuznetsov – Columbus, Seattle, Anaheim, Florida.

5. Vladimir Tarasenko – Calgary, Vegas, Carolina, Boston, NY Islanders.

6. Phil Kessel – Pittsburgh, Boston, NY Islanders, Edmonton, Vegas, Minnesota.

7. Johnny Gaudreau – Philadelphia, Boston.

8. Sam Reinhart – Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Columbus, Anaheim, St. Louis.

9. Conor Garland – Boston, Toronto, Edmonton, Florida, Los Angeles.

10. Rickard Rakell – Toronto, Pittsburgh, Edmonton, Boston.

11 . Viktor Arvidsson – Toronto, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Calgary.

12. Darcy Kuemper – Toronto, Boston, Edmonton, Carolina, Buffalo.

13. Mattias Ekholm – Winnipeg, Philadelphia, Boston, Edmonton, Pittsburgh.

14. Jake DeBrusk – Seattle, Los Angeles, Arizona.

15. Evander Kane

16. Vince Dunn – Boston, Los Angeles, Detroit

17. Alex Kerfoot

18. Warren Foegele

19. Rasmus Ristolainen

20. Josh Manson – Winnipeg, Carolina

21. Elvis Merzlikins – Chicago, Boston, Buffalo, Edmonton, Toronto.

22. Jakub Voracek – Seattle.

23. Matt Dumba

24. Duncan Keith – Seattle, Vancouver, Edmonton

25. Travis Dermott

26. Calle Jarnkrok

27. Leo Komarov

28. Nolan Patrick

29. Nate Schmidt

30. Ryan Johansen