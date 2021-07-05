NHL Rumors: Trade Packages For Seth Jones, and Top 30 Trade Targets

Four potential packages from the leading contenders for Seth Jones
Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets could expect a similar, but likely smaller package to what Ottawa Senators received for Erik Karlsson – Chris Tierney, Rudolfs Balcers, Dylan DeMelo, Josh Norris, a first- and second-round pick, and two conditional picks – in a Seth Jones trade. GM Jarmo Kekalainen is hoping for a bidding war and that Jones wants to sign an extension there.
Potential trade packages for four of the ‘leading candidate’ for Jones.
Chicago Blackhawks – Philipp Kurashev, Nicolas Beaudin, Lukas Reichel, and a 2022 first-round pick.
Colorado Avalanche – Tyson Jost, Sampo Ranta, Justin Barron and a 2021 first-round pick.
Los Angeles Kings – Adrian Kempe, Akil Thomas, Tobias Bjornfot and a lottery protected 2022 first-round pick.
Philadelphia Flyers – Philippe Myers, Zayde Wisdom, Morgan Frost and a 2021 first-round pick.
Top 30 NHL trade candidates
The Fourth Period: Top players who could be traded this offseason and the teams that have been linked to them.
1. Jack Eichel – Anaheim, Los Angeles, Calgary, NY Rangers, Minnesota, Vegas, Chicago, Columbus, Florida, Seattle
2. Seth Jones – Philadelphia, Winnipeg, Toronto, Chicago.
3. Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Boston, Vancouver, Seattle, New Jersey, NY Rangers.
4. Evgeny Kuznetsov – Columbus, Seattle, Anaheim, Florida.
5. Vladimir Tarasenko – Calgary, Vegas, Carolina, Boston, NY Islanders.
6. Phil Kessel – Pittsburgh, Boston, NY Islanders, Edmonton, Vegas, Minnesota.
7. Johnny Gaudreau – Philadelphia, Boston.
8. Sam Reinhart – Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Columbus, Anaheim, St. Louis.
9. Conor Garland – Boston, Toronto, Edmonton, Florida, Los Angeles.
10. Rickard Rakell – Toronto, Pittsburgh, Edmonton, Boston.
11 . Viktor Arvidsson – Toronto, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Calgary.
12. Darcy Kuemper – Toronto, Boston, Edmonton, Carolina, Buffalo.
13. Mattias Ekholm – Winnipeg, Philadelphia, Boston, Edmonton, Pittsburgh.
14. Jake DeBrusk – Seattle, Los Angeles, Arizona.
15. Evander Kane
16. Vince Dunn – Boston, Los Angeles, Detroit
17. Alex Kerfoot
18. Warren Foegele
20. Josh Manson – Winnipeg, Carolina
21. Elvis Merzlikins – Chicago, Boston, Buffalo, Edmonton, Toronto.
22. Jakub Voracek – Seattle.
23. Matt Dumba
24. Duncan Keith – Seattle, Vancouver, Edmonton
25. Travis Dermott
26. Calle Jarnkrok
27. Leo Komarov
28. Nolan Patrick
29. Nate Schmidt
30. Ryan Johansen