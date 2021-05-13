NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers, and the Arizona Coyotes

Green on his situation

TSN: Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green on his future.

“I’m not going to comment. I’ve said it from day one that I’m not going to comment on my contract situation. I’m not going to start doing it now. and I have always had a great relationship.” “I wanted to coach this team through the rebuild and get to a spot where I thought we were getting some good young pieces and had a bright future. And I want to still continue. I still have the same feeling and Jim has said the same thing, that he wants me to coach the team, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Panthers will look to lock up Bennett and Barkov … Coyotes could explore Kessel and Ekman-Larsson trades

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) Pending RFA Sam Bennett seems to be fitting in nicely with the Florida Panthers. He’s arbitration-eligible and would be a UFA in 2022. It would make sense for Bennett to wants to sign a one-year and become a UFA. The Panthers will likely look to sign him for at least two seasons. He will be looking for a raise from his $2.55 million cap that he has this season but he won’t be breaking the bank on his next deal.

The Panthers signing forward Aleksander Barkov to a long-term contract extension will be a pressing need for the organization. He has a year left on his contract before becoming a UFA.

Believe that the Arizona Coyotes will explore the idea of trading forward Phil Kessel this offseason. Even if Rick Tocchet remained as coach they may have looked at the idea. The Coyotes will likely go with a younger coach and build around their youth. They could also revisit an Oliver Ekman-Larsson trade this offseason. They are without a first- and third-round pick this year. Kessel won’t net them a first, but could land them a need pick(s)/prospects(s).