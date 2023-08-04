NHL Rumors: Trevor Zegras is Another RFA the Anaheim Ducks Need to Re-sign

NHL Network: Jamison Coyle and Steve Konroyd on what the Troy Terry‘s seven year deal ($7 million per) with the Anaheim Ducks means for their RFA forward Trevor Zegras.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Coyle: “Futures certainly bright down the road with the Anaheim Ducks. And those young studs would include one Trevor Zegras who remains unsigned at this point. He’s an RFA.

So if you are Pat Verbeek, at what point do you think this gets done because this probably the next, if not the piece right now for the Ducks?

Konroyd: “Yeah I think it’s important because Trevor Zegras, he’s that, he’s got the ‘it’ factor, right? He’s maybe the face of the franchise right now at a very young age.

Unlike Troy Terry, he relishes the spot and he gives you some unbelievable goals as we’ve seen a number of times. Setting up or scoring himself. And he’s mostly a setup guy but he is capable of scoring goals too.

I think it gets done. Keep in mind, they really battle with the LA Kings as far as eyes go down in Southern California. Those two rinks are only 30 apart. I think he’s probably the biggest character on both of those squads.

So it would behoove the Anaheim Ducks signed. Get him signed, sealed and delivered. Now, it might be a bridge deal. I think that’s probably what Zegras is going to want and then he’s going to go for a home run his next deal. But I think he will get done before the start of the regular season.”

Coyle: “Alight, so if Terry gets done and his number is $7 (million), what do you think Zegras comes in at when that does get finalize? (Terry deal finalized)

Konroyd: “Yeah, he’s north of that, well that and a bridge deal. I take that back. If it’s a bridge deal, it will be something probably in the $5 – $6 (million) range.

And then when he goes to hit the home run, yeah, he’ll be a $7 – $8 million player much like Troy Terry’s. So, he’s got the pedigree and he’s proven himself in the past.

And I mentioned the fact that an excellent setup guy but he’s capable of scoring goals himself. It’s hard to find centerman and he doesn’t always play center but when he does, it’s an important position. You know, especially in your own zone and Pat Verbeek, he’s from those old Detroit Red Wings, Scotty Bowman and he was with Steve Yzerman a lot in Tampa Bay, they realize how important a) their defenseman are, and b) the centerman helping the defenseman.

So, yeah, I think Zegras gets done, like I said, probably before the start of the season.”

Coyle: “Alright, not sure what the expectations are going to be coming into this season for Anaheim, but they’re going to be a fun team to watch cause you got the Zegras’, the Troy Terry’s. They just drafted Leo Carlsson second overall. Jamie Drysdale missed a big chunk of the season last year.

So, it’s one of those teams that maybe you don’t tune in for big expectations. They’re not a playoff team but it’s one of those one that, you’re going to watched some talented kids play and they’re going to be a big part of that future out in Anaheim.”

Konroyd: “Yeah, that’s a real good point. I kind of put them in the Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, what they did last year. Huge jump, didn’t quite make it to the playoffs but a real big improvement.

And I think you see the picture in Anaheim now and it’s a lot clearer with Pat Verbeek and the direction he’s going.

We should point out they picked up Alex Killorn in the offseason. A huge pick up. Radko Gudas on the backend. Robert Hagg, a huge defenseman. They’re going to be tougher. They’re going to be a little more experienced. Maybe they thought they were getting pushed around a bit last year. That’s not going to happen this year.”