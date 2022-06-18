NHL Rumors: Trotz, Brunette, Panthers, Jets, and Oilers

A Trotz decision around July 1st – coaching or management?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading said that Barry Trotz is getting closer to making his decision and it could come around July 1st. He’s interviewed with the Winnipeg Jets, Detroit Red Wings and a few other teams.

“But we’re also told that he has chatted with his old NHL club, the Nashville Predators, about a potential management role with the organization, which has always kind of been rumoured about Barry Trotz. But it’s interesting that’s yet another option for Barry Trotz potentially.”

Darren Dreger adds that a management position as interested Trotz for a while now. He’ll meet with Jets again next week.

Brunette waiting as Panthers talk to other coaches

TSN: Darren Dreger on Insider Trading says that Jack Adams finalist Andrew Brunette is still in limbo with the Florida Panthers.

“We’re told that the Florida Panthers management, Bill Zito, is talking to other potential coaching candidates. So, it’s a delicate one in Florida.”

Frank Seravalli: The coaches the Panthers have spoken with include Pete DeBoer, Travis Green, Rick Tocchet, Barry Trotz and potentially Paul Maurice.

Is Montgomery a fallback if Jets don’t hire Trotz?

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Talks between the Winnipeg Jets and potential head coach Barry Trotz are progressing according to sources. They are scheduled to meet this weekend.

If the Jets don’t reach a deal with Trotz, Jim Montgomery is a viable option.

Oilers have spoken with Kulak and want to speak with Kane

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading said the Edmonton Oilers have met with the agent for pending UFA defenseman Brett Kulak. There hasn’t been an offer presented yet. It has to be a cap number that fits for the Oilers.

GM Ken Holland has told Evander Kane‘s agent they’d like to talk and there is a mutual interest. Other teams will be interested in Kane as well.

“I think Kane likes to fit there, but there are other teams circling. Kane is going to meet with his agent next week to formulate a game plan.”