NHL Rumors: Trouble in Toronto

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Duck, Duck, Lose on the Toronto Maple Leafs slow start and if they need to do something, to make some change.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “I don’t think they were, as recently as days ago (Friday), they were considering firing the coach. I don’t. I haven’t asked anyone night after game. I’m not sure if it’s changed after back-to-back losses in Southern California. But I don’t believe that’s the road they going down.

I think they remember how they started last year. I think they want this to breathe a bit. I also think they recognize that the second coming of Scotty Bowman is not winning with this defense, especially with the way it’s constructed right now.

They were in on Ethan Bear. They were not willing to put that draft pick in, and that’s the reason Vancouver got him and Toronto didn’t. Vancouver, in addition to the salary they were taking and I had heard Carolina wanted to move that Lane Pederson contract cause he was making too much money in the AHL for their liking. Vancouver was willing to do that and throw back the pick. Toronto wasn’t and that’s why the Canucks got him and the Maple Leafs didn’t.

The Maple Leafs, if they trade a pick, they could be down to three this year because Arizona has the option on one of their picks. That says to me that they recognize that there are some things they have to fix back there. With every loss and this certainly was a disconcerting defeat (Sunday’s loss), you wonder if their vision changes but I really do believe that heading into the weekend that wasn’t something they really wanted to contemplate.

But I think you’ve got another issue now you have to sort out and that is this whole thing with one of your best players and your coach. We all know things got walked about after some comments made early. You need Marner and this has got to get fixed.”