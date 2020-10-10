NHL Rumors: Tyler Johnson, Zdeno Chara and Johan Larsson

Tyler Johnson clears waivers. Has trade interested, but with sweetener

Pierre LeBrun: Teams that could be considering Tyler Johnson – his cap hit is $5 million but his salary next season is $3.75 million.

He could be left unprotected in the expansion draft next year. He’s from Spokane. Would Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis be interested? Could a team ‘rent’ him for the year?

Brian Lawton: “ There are a few teams willing to consider it. However, Seattle is a maybe, lot of term and cap hit therefore the discussion pivots to the new world what are you willing to pay in terms of draft picks, cap hit and or take contracts back.”

Pierre LeBrun: It might be in the interest of floor teams. Would need some sort of assurance or hint from Seattle that would take him if the remaining three years scares the acquiring team.

Greg Wyshynski: “I’m say with Fleury still on Vegas and Tyler Johnson still on Tampa, the stakes have been raised on what teams are willing to do (and willing to ask for) in order to help good teams out of their salary cap pickles.”

Darren Dreger: Teams are interested in trading for Johnson but won’t help out the Lightning without retaining salary or sweetener.

David Pagnotta: Have heard that there is a trade market for Johnson but teams are wanting the Lightning to throw in a sweetener.

He has four years left at a $5 million cap hit. He’s owed $17.75 million over the four years.

Sweeney on Chara

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on what is next for unrestricted free agent defenseman Zdeno Chara: There’s communication between the two sides…ultimately he’ll tell us (what he decides to do). He’s an iconic personality & player. We want to make sure we’re dealing with this with the utmost respect”

Coyotes closing in on Larsson

Craig Morgan: Source saying the Arizona Coyotes are working on a two-year contract for forward Johan Larsson.